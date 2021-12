Today, most business communication happens through faceless text. But relying too much on the written word makes it hard for your message to come across the right way.

When you communicate through text alone,

it's hard to build real relationships.

That's because...

Typing out your ideas takes longer, and it's harder to convey trust and empathy.

Text lacks nuance and emotion, leaving your message open to misunderstanding.

Text is easily forgotten - or even ignored. Our brains are wired to remember faces.

If you keep relying on text, how will your messages be received the way you intended?